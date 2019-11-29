Tamil Nadu

Three of family die in Cuddalore as roof collapses

more-in

Three people injured; heavy rain in the district had weakened the house

Three members of a family, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child, died and three others sustained serious injuries when a portion of their tiled roof house collapsed on them following heavy rain at Kammiyanpettai near here early on Friday.

The victims were sleeping at the time of the incident. Police identified the victims as Mala, 40, wife of Narayanan, a mason of Mariamman Kovil Street in Kammiyanpettai, their daughter S. Maheshwari, 21 and grand-daughter Dhanashri.

Three others, including Narayanan, his brother Velmurugan, 39 and Narayanan’s second daughter Ranjitha, 16, sustained injuries and were rushed to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

The incessant rains since Thursday night had weakened the compound wall of the tiled house resulting in collapse of the house, police said. Further investigations are on.

Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district recorded an average rainfall of 118 mm in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
disaster and accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 10:46:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/three-of-family-die-in-cuddalore-as-roof-collapses/article30118683.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY