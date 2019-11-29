Three of family die in Cuddalore as roof collapses

Three members of a family, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child, died and three others sustained serious injuries when a portion of their tiled roof house collapsed on them following heavy rain at Kammiyanpettai near here early on Friday.

The victims were sleeping at the time of the incident. Police identified the victims as Mala, 40, wife of Narayanan, a mason of Mariamman Kovil Street in Kammiyanpettai, their daughter S. Maheshwari, 21 and grand-daughter Dhanashri.

Three others, including Narayanan, his brother Velmurugan, 39 and Narayanan’s second daughter Ranjitha, 16, sustained injuries and were rushed to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

The incessant rains since Thursday night had weakened the compound wall of the tiled house resulting in collapse of the house, police said. Further investigations are on.

Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district recorded an average rainfall of 118 mm in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.