Three men in Kallakurichi detained under Goondas Act for posting morphed photographs of women online

October 19, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Three persons in Kallakurichi district, who allegedly morphed photographs of women enrolled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), have been detained under the Goondas Act.

According to police, the suspects have been identified as M. Vasanthakumar, 29, K. Dinesh alias Dinesh Kumar, 23 and T. Ravi, 40 of Veeracholapuram. The men had morphed photographs of women enrolled under the scheme, and posted them on social media platofrms.

Following a complaint, the police arrested the trio on September 21, and remanded them to custody at the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Based on a request by Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on the accused persons at the Cuddalore Central Prison.