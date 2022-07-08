Three juveniles held for gang-rape, blackmail of minor girl in Cuddalore

A Class 10 student was blackmailed and gang-raped by three schoolmates in Cuddalore district

In a horrifying crime, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three juveniles in the district. Though the assault had taken place on July 1, it came to light after the police registered a case and apprehended the three juveniles Thursday night. The police also arrested a 17-year-old boy who had recently completed Plus Two for abetting the crime.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said investigations in the case was under way and the accused were sent to an observation home.

According to police, the girl studying in Class 10 in a Government school had attended the birthday celebration of her male friend, a class XII student, in the school premises in May, without the knowledge of her parents. Three of the girl’s classmates shot the video of the celebration on their mobile phones and threatened to reveal the incident to her parents on July 1.

The victim requested the trio to delete the clip but they reportedly claimed that the mobile phone was at home. The three boys took the girl to one of their homes the same day and allegedly gang-raped her. They also filmed the act on their mobile phones and threatened to circulate the clip if she revealed the incident to anyone.

A senior police officer said the juveniles had also circulated the clip to the victim’s friend, who had recently completed Plus Two. The victim’s parents had observed their daughter to be depressed over a few days. They met her teachers at school, after which the teachers spoke to her and she revealed the incident.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s parents, the police arrested the three juveniles and the 17-year-old, and booked a case against them under Sections 5 (g), 6, 13, and 14 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act read with Section 376 (rape) and 506 (i) of Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.