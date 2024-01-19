Three hillocks that boast prehistoric rock paintings in Villupuram district

January 19, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

Nestled among a maze of rocks along the Tiruvannamalai Road, Melvalai, a nondescript village around 22 km from Villupuram, is a treasure trove of prehistoric rock art. The word, Rattapparai, has become synonymous with the rock art painted in red ochre.

Though not talked about as much as other rock art sites, Melvalai and similar sites at Alampadi and Sethavarai in the district are a treasure trove and historically important. “The paintings at Melvalai date back to 3000 B.C. They throw light on the culture and history of people of this region in prehistoric times. A majority of etchings by pre-historic humans on rocks had been covered in red ochre. The paintings are of human figurines, animals, and symbols. Though some of them have paled over time, they are still very visible,” says D. Ramesh, Assistant Professor of History, Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram.

Threats from quarrying

Though the three rock art sites enjoy some kind of protection, there have been instances of unregulated entry of people. These sites also face threats from quarrying and vandalism. To preserve the sites, the Tamil Nadu government has planned to declare the entire hillocks of Alampadi, Melvalai, and Sethavarai a protected monument.

According to officials, given the importance of the paintings, the State Department of Archaeology has planned to declare the entire hillocks a protected monument under sub-section (3) of Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1966. “Once notified, no lease or licence will be granted for quarrying of any mineral in a 300-metre radius from the boundaries of an archaeological site or remains and the entire site/hillock will be treated as protected,” says N. Rajesh, Assistant Engineer of the Department of Archaeology.

The areas measured

Based on the orders of T. Udhayachandran, Principal Secretary, Finance, and Commissioner of Archaeology, and R. Sivananthan, Joint Director of Archaeology, officials of the Departments of Archaeology and Revenue visited the hillocks recently to measure the areas to be declared protected. The hillock at Alampadi is located on 0.53 hectares, while the Melvalai and Sethavarai sites are spread over 4.26 and 110.79 hectares respectively.

Citing a 2003 notification from the Department of Archaeology and a 2005 order of the Tamil Development, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, Mr. Rajesh says an area of 100 metres from the protected limits and beyond it up to 200 metres near or adjoining a protected monument will be declared the prohibited and regulated areas respectively for mining and construction under Rule 33 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1971.

Likewise, under a notification from the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce and a 2021 government order, notwithstanding anything contained in any law in force for the time being, no lease or licence could be granted for quarrying of any mineral in 300 metres from the boundaries of archaeological sites or remains. Mining cannot be permitted under any circumstance in any portion of the rock once it is notified as an archaeological site, the official adds.

Link with Indus Valley

Mr. Ramesh explains that the site at Alampadi has a combination of prehistoric rock paintings in red and white ochre that are similar to those found at Sethavarai.

The paintings at Melvalai are in four sets. In the first set, there are three persons, with a man mounted on a horse; another is pulling the horse with a rope fastened to the animal, while the third man is depicted with hands stretched, welcoming others. The fourth set is a painting of six men standing and a few others with hands stretched out. The site also has a painting depicting a group of men rowing a boat, indicating a link between the Indus Valley and the southern region.

The site at Sethavarai has prominent paintings of animals, especially of a deer and a fish. The outlines for these two figures are drawn in red ochre, while the inner portion is filled with white ochre, he adds.