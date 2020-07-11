Three held for running bogus bank in Panruti

The Panruti police arrested three persons including the son of a former manager of State Bank of India (SBI), for allegedly running a bogus branch of the bank in Panruti near here.
The arrested were identified as S. Kamalbabu, 19, A. Kumar, 42 and M. Manickam, 52 of Panruti.
Panruti Inspector K. Ambedkar said that SBI had two bank branches in Panruti, and officials were alerted to the functioning of a duplicate branch -- with all infrastructure in place -- in North Bazaar, by a customer. Based on the alert, the manager of SBI branch in Panruti informed zonal officials and lodged a complaint with the Panruti police.
On Friday, the team raided the bogus bank and found that the trio had set up a fake website along with bogus documents including cash deposit and withdrawal challans, registers and rubber stamps.
Mr. Ambedkar said that Kamal Babu’s father Syed Khalil, a former manager of SBI had died during service following a heart attack. Babu had tried for a job as his dependent on compassionate grounds, but in vain. He was well versed with the basic functioning of the bank and allegedly set up the bogus branch in collusion with Kumar and Manickam.
Police said that no transactions had taken place at the branch.
A case was booked against the trio under sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal), 489 (tampering with property with intent to cause injury) and 109 (punishment for abetment) of the Indian Penal Code.
The three were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath