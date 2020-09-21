Tamil Nadu

Three held for possessing country-made guns

The Kallakurichi police arrested three persons and seized three unlicensed country-made guns from their possession here in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, a team was on a routine patrol duty in the villages abutting the reserve forests in Eraiyur, when they found Irudayaraj alias Bala, Kolandaisamy and Anandaraj moving under suspicious circumstances.

The team seized three single-barrel unlicensed country-made guns from them. Police said that the trio was involved in the poaching of animals in the reserve forests.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2020 5:01:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/three-held-for-possessing-country-made-guns/article32660405.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story