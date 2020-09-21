Three held for possessing country-made guns

They were moving under suspicious circumstances near a reserve forest

The Kallakurichi police arrested three persons and seized three unlicensed country-made guns from their possession here in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, a team was on a routine patrol duty in the villages abutting the reserve forests in Eraiyur, when they found Irudayaraj alias Bala, Kolandaisamy and Anandaraj moving under suspicious circumstances.

The team seized three single-barrel unlicensed country-made guns from them. Police said that the trio was involved in the poaching of animals in the reserve forests.