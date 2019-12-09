Three gangs under Tamil Nadu Police scanner for child porn

The Tamil Nadu Police are pursuing at least three gangs that filmed, stored and circulated child pornography, according to Additional Director General of Police (Crime) M. Ravi. However, the police are not monitoring the mobile phones of people at random.

Referring to a widely circulated audio clip in which a person claiming to be a policeman is heard threatening a youth for watching pornographic content, Mr. Ravi told The Hindu on Sunday that the audio was “fake”. The police had detected three cases of child pornography, and the details of the suspects had been forwarded to the police officers concerned for appropriate action.

No case registered

Incriminating data backed by technical inputs had been sent to Commissioners/Superintendents of Police to initiate firm action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We have not registered any case so far. No policeman will call any suspect for interrogation. Investigators will issue a summons for enquiry,” he said. Mr. Ravi rubbished reports that the police personnel were monitoring mobile phone calls.

“We are not monitoring anybody’s phone or data usage. Technical surveillance is done based on specific complaints and with the approval of the competent authority under the provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act.”

Forcing children into sexual acts, filming, possessing and circulating were serious offences punishable under the POCSO Act, Information Technology Act and other provisions of law. Public having any information on such offences could call 155260 or the local police.

Zero-crime State

“Tamil Nadu continues to be one of the States that report fewer crimes against women and children. We are creating awareness among the people on the steps to be taken to prevent such crimes. Our endeavour is to make Tamil Nadu a zero-crime State when it comes to safety of women and children,” he said.

Asked about rumours circulating on social media that police were planning to initiate action against all those who visited pornography sites, Mr Ravi said such an action was “virtually not possible.” The police were focusing specifically on those manufacturing and circulating child pornography. Possessing such content was also a punishable offence.

Superintendent of Police Jayashree in-charge of crime against women and children was nominated as nodal officer to coordinate with Commissioners/Superintendents of Police to curb child pornography, he said. Some input gathered from intelligence agencies and other sources were being examined.