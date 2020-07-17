Three former government officials in Villupuram convicted for siphoning funds

A special court for trial of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Villupuram on Thursday convicted three former government officials on charges of misappropriation of government funds to the tune of ₹15.02 lakh.
The Special Court Judge K. Mohan found former Assistant Educational Officer Raghupathy, 73, former Junior Assistant Amanullah, 68, and former Ulundurpet Panchayat Union elementary school Headmaster Pon Kannan, 85, guilty and convicted them.
The Judge ordered Raghupathy and Amanullah to undergo seven years imprisonment each and slapped a fine of ₹3.79 lakh and ₹1.82 lakh respectively. The Judge also ordered Pon Kannan to undergo four years imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹2.70 lakh.
According to prosecution, the trio manipulated the records and prepared forged bills and misappropriated government money to the tune of ₹15.02 lakh between 1993-1995.
A case was registered by the CB-CID in Cuddalore and charge sheet was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram in 2002. The case was subsequently transferred to the Special Court in Villupuram.
