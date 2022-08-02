Three die in road accident in Tamil Nadu; CM Stalin announces solatium
Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to families of each of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund
Three persons died on the spot when a car hit them on Sholinghur-Arakkonam Road in Ranipet district on Monday. The deceased in the accident near Minnalammal temple at SR Kandigai were identified as Srinivasan, Unnamalai and Kanniappan.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled their death and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to families of each of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.