Three candidates of DMK file nomination papers for Rajya Sabha election

DMK Rajya Sabha candidates Tiruchi Siva, P. Selvarasu (better known as Andhiyur Selvaraj in party circles) and N.R. Elango submitted their nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the Secretariat on Monday. The biennial Rajya Sabha polls for six seats from Tamil Nadu are scheduled for March 26.

Mr. Siva declared that he had movable assets to the tune of ₹1.60 crore in his name and ₹37.65 lakh in the name of his deceased spouse. As for immovable assets, including residential and agricultural lands, they were estimated to be worth a current market value of ₹2.62 crore in his name and ₹20.50 lakh in the name of his deceased wife. His liabilities were stated to be worth ₹25 lakh.

Mr. Siva holds a master’s degree in English literature from the University of Madras and a bachelor’s degree in law from Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi. He was elected once to the Lok Sabha and thrice to the Rajya Sabha. Mr. Selvarasu declared that he had some criminal cases pending against him. A case filed by the CB-CID is pending before the Judicial Magistrate-I in Chengalpattu. It was registered under Sections 120 (B), 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code on charges including conspiracy, cheating, abetment and dishonest gain.

He declared movable assets to the tune of ₹33 lakh in his name and ₹5.55 lakh in his spouse’s name. He also declared immovable assets with a current market value of ₹68.50 lakh in his name and ₹83 lakh in his spouse’s name. He has liabilities to the tune of ₹3.10 lakh.

Mr. Elango declared movable assets to the tune of ₹1.81 crore in his name, ₹45 lakh in his spouse’s name and about ₹16 lakh in two of his dependants’ names. He has immovable assets valued at ₹3.10 crore in his name and ₹2.50 crore in his spouse’s name. He has taken loans to the tune of ₹1.51 crore. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law from Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi.