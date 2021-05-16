Tamil Nadu

Three arrested for trying to sell Remdesivir for higher price

People wait outside Nehru Stadium in Chennai to buy Remdesivir injection. File   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

A special team attached to Adyar Deputy Commissioner of police arrested three persons on charges of trying to sell Remdesivir for a higher price in Indira Nagar on Sunday.

Following reports about Remdesivir being sold in the black market for a very high price, city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal has ordered his force to keep a look out on such incidents.

According to police, members of the special team including sub-inspector Selvakumar, head constables Venkatesan and Shankar and others received information that some people were selling medicine worth ₹800 for ₹25,000 after they were contacted by prospective clients online.

During their vigil, they noticed three persons standing suspiciously in Indira Nagar and they were having Remdesivir vials with them. They were identified as Adithyan, a medical salesman from K K Nagar, Rajkumar who runs a pharmacy in Pattalam and Syed Amjed, who works in a medical shop in Thousand Lights.

Police claim that they were trying to sell the medicine at a higher price to the clients. The vials and Rs. 89,000 cash were seized from them. “We suspect that the medicine was routed from Bangladesh through Tripura. We are investigating how they got it. Only a detailed inquiry will reveal this,” said V Vikraman, deputy commissioner, Adyar.

