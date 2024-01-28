Three arrested for assaulting BJP functionary over raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan in Tirupattur

January 28, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Three persons were arrested on Sunday, January 28, 2024 for assaulting a local BJP functionary at the Rajasthan Jothpur Haryana Dhaba in Kulithalai Zameen village, around 10 kms from Ambur town in Tirupattur, on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44).

Police said the arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Ismail (25), K. Wasim (24) and S. Babu (24). All of them are labourers and belong to Valathur village near Gudiyatham town. The victim was identified as S. Lokesh Kumar (44), the district secretary for BJP for Gudiyatham Panchayat Union in Vellore. He is a resident of Mannady Street in Gudiyatham town.

Police said along with his friend K. Ashok Kumar (43), Mr. Lokesh Kumar inspected spots on the national highway in Madhanur near Ambur town to erect BJP banners as part of preparatory works for the BJP’s state president K. Annamalai’s En Mann, En Makkal Padayatra in Vellore district that will start at Gudiyatham from February 2 (Friday). On their return, the duo decided to have dinner at the dhaba on the highway.

While having their dinner, the duo reportedly raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans to workers in the dhaba. It irritated the three accused, who were having dinner on the opposite table in the dhaba. Subsequently, both sides had heated arguments, resulting in a quarrel. In the impact, Mr. Lokesh Kumar sustained injuries in his face and hands.

People in the dhaba alerted Ambur Taluk police, who rushed to the spot. Knowing that police reached the dhaba, the trio fled the spot. The injured Lokesh Kumar was admitted at the Government Taluk Hospital in Gudiyatham. A case was filed by Ambur Taluk police.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Albert John inspected the spot on Sunday. The trio was arrested from their house near Gudiyatham town by special teams led by K. Saravanan, Deputy SP, around 8.30 a.m on Sunday. Further investigation is on, police said.