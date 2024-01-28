GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for assaulting BJP functionary over raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan in Tirupattur

January 28, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested on Sunday, January 28, 2024 for assaulting a local BJP functionary at the Rajasthan Jothpur Haryana Dhaba in Kulithalai Zameen village, around 10 kms from Ambur town in Tirupattur, on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44).

Police said the arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Ismail (25), K. Wasim (24) and S. Babu (24). All of them are labourers and belong to Valathur village near Gudiyatham town. The victim was identified as S. Lokesh Kumar (44), the district secretary for BJP for Gudiyatham Panchayat Union in Vellore. He is a resident of Mannady Street in Gudiyatham town.

Police said along with his friend K. Ashok Kumar (43), Mr. Lokesh Kumar inspected spots on the national highway in Madhanur near Ambur town to erect BJP banners as part of preparatory works for the BJP’s state president K. Annamalai’s En Mann, En Makkal Padayatra in Vellore district that will start at Gudiyatham from February 2 (Friday). On their return, the duo decided to have dinner at the dhaba on the highway.

While having their dinner, the duo reportedly raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans to workers in the dhaba. It irritated the three accused, who were having dinner on the opposite table in the dhaba. Subsequently, both sides had heated arguments, resulting in a quarrel. In the impact, Mr. Lokesh Kumar sustained injuries in his face and hands.

People in the dhaba alerted Ambur Taluk police, who rushed to the spot. Knowing that police reached the dhaba, the trio fled the spot. The injured Lokesh Kumar was admitted at the Government Taluk Hospital in Gudiyatham. A case was filed by Ambur Taluk police.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Albert John inspected the spot on Sunday. The trio was arrested from their house near Gudiyatham town by special teams led by K. Saravanan, Deputy SP, around 8.30 a.m on Sunday. Further investigation is on, police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.