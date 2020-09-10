Thoothukudi’s single-day tally crosses 100 mark again

Tirunelveli district reports 123 new cases

After a lull, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Thoothukudi crossed the 100 mark to reach 112, with which its tally rose to 12,066, with 708 active cases, on Thursday.

Ninety-two people were discharged from hospitals. With the district recording one more fatality, its death toll rose to 118.

Tirunelveli recorded 123 new cases to have a tally of 10,774, with 1,092 active cases. A total of 111 people were discharged from hospitals. With two more deaths registered on Thursday, the district’s toll went up to 192.

In Kanniyakumari, 75 more cases were reported. After 138 people were discharged, the district’s tally stands at 10,615 and the number of active cases at 780. The district witnessed four fatalities, which raised its toll to 205.

Tenkasi’s tally increased to 6,092, with 664 active cases, after 64 new cases were reported. Ninety people were discharged in the district, which has a toll of 113.

Theni registered 96 fresh cases, with which its tally moved up to 13,520. After 78 people were discharged, the district, which has marked a toll of 154, has 804 active cases.

Dindigul added 84 new cases to have a case count of 7,681. Hospitals discharged 82 people, and the number of actives cases stands at 966. The district has recorded a toll of 146.

Fifty-three fresh cases were reported in Ramanathapuram, which has marked a tally of 5,132. There were 29 discharges from hospitals. The number of active cases stands at 966 and toll at 112.

Sivaganga’s case count rose to 4,399 with the addition of 17 cases on Thursday. There were 30 discharges. The number of active cases stands at 224 and toll at 114.

Sixty-one new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in Madurai, taking the district’s tally to 15,118. The number of active cases stands at 992. A total of 137 people were discharged. No death was recorded in Madurai.

Virudhunagar reported 31 fresh cases, which took the number of positive cases to 13,576. After 37 people were discharged, the number of active cases stands at 544. The district’s death toll remained at 201.