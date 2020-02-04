Thoothukudi firing: Commission summons actor Rajinikanth to depose on February 25

The Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission probing the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests, has summoned actor Rajinikanth to appear before it on February 25 for a deposition. The actor had asserted that anti-socials, who had intruded into the protest, had triggered violence during the agitation that ultimately culminated in police firing in which 13 persons were killed.​

The actor had addressed reporters at a private resort on the outskirts of Thoothukudi after visiting some of the injured in the violence at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on May 30, 2018. At that time he had asserted that the anti-social elements who managed to “intrude” into the agitation, had unleashed violence that led to the police firing. Though his observations triggered a lot of criticism from various quarters, especially from the political parties and the anti-Sterlite protesters, the actor stood firm on his stance.​

When he appeared before the Commission on October 16 last, Naam Thamizhar Katchi coordinator Seeman had said Rajinikanth should be summoned to appear before the Commission for a deposition. As the “evidences” the actor had might have driven him to come to this conclusion, Rajinikanth should also be summoned to share with the Commission the proof he had, Mr. Seeman had said.​

During one of the interactions with the media, the Commission representative had said that Mr. Rajinikanth would also be summoned if it was needed.​

Against this backdrop, the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission has summoned the actor to appear before it on February 25 for a deposition.​

