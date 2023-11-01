HamberMenu
Thirumavalavan seeks a commission to look into Centre-State relations

Actions of Tamil Nadu Governor with regard to the laws passed in the State Assembly has led to a breakdown in administration, says VCK leader

November 01, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said the State government must set up a commission to look into issues plaguing the Centre-State relationship and recommend ways to strengthen federalism in the country.

In a statement, he said the actions of Tamil Nadu Governor with regard to the laws passed in the State Assembly had led to a breakdown in administration, forcing the State Government to approach the Supreme Court.

“The BJP is trying to make State governments across India powerless and as a result, attempting to establish ‘One Nation, One Government’. Part XI of the Indian Constitution clarifies the relationship between Centre and State Government. Even in 1960s, the voices against encroaching on the rights of the States began to emerge. A commission was set up in 1966 to reform the Centre-State relations and provide recommendations. Tamil Nadu set up P.V. Rajamannar Committee in 1969 and recommendations were passed as resolutions in the State Assembly, which created awareness about State rights across India,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

He said the Akali Dal government in Punjab passed Anantpur Sahib resolution in 1973 and the Left government in West Bengal released a report in 1977 as a result. “Sarkaria Commission was set up in 1983 to look into Centre-State relations and Justice Poonchi Commission in 2007. At present, State governments, which were keeping quiet about erosion of their rights, have started speaking about their rights. It is the duty of Tamil Nadu government to use this situation and create awareness about State rights across India,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan added that the State government should set up a new commission, as it did in 1969, to look into the new issues that have cropped up between Centre and States in recent times and to reclaim State’s rights.

