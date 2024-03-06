Thirumavalavan rules out quitting DMK alliance even if its demands aren’t met

March 06, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

Even as the VCK and the DMK are yet to finalise their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of the party leaving the DMK alliance and contesting the poll as a part of the AIADMK-led alliance.

After holding his party’s executive meeting, he said that the VCK had expressed its view in the first round of talks, and waiting to participate in the second round of talks with the DMK.

“The demands we raised during the first round remain. We can only take a decision after the second round of talks...,” he said. “Defeating the BJP is our primary motive. and we won’t take a decision [of quitting the DMK alliance] based on our likes or dislikes. Our decision will be based on what is good for the nation and people; we are approaching this election as an ideological war, we will not change our position. We have been a part of the DMK alliance for the past five years. We may or may not get the seats we have sought from the DMK, but we feel that it is more important to rescue the country from the BJP,” he said, adding that the party would also contest the poll in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala.

“We have planned to contest in 10 seats in Telangana [where the Congress is in power] alone, contest in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh in alliance with the Congress, six Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, three Lok sabha seats in Kerala (including Idukki). Since we are a part of INDIA bloc, we are concerned about splitting of anti-BJP votes due to our candidates. We hope to contest as a part of alliance in Andhra Pradesh. If we are not part of the Congress alliance, VCK candidates will contest alone,” he said.