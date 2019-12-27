Tamil Nadu

Thirumavalavan appears in special court

Thol. Thirumavalava

Thol. Thirumavalava   | Photo Credit: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

VCK leader and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan and former Congress leader Karate Thyagarajan on Thursday appeared before a special court for trying criminal cases against MPs/MLAs in Chennai, in connection with a case registered against them and others, including DMK president M.K. Stalin, for having staged an agitation in the city last year, demanding that the Central government set up the Cauvery Water Management Board.

The Triplicane police had registered a case against M.K. Stalin, former TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar, Mr. Thirumavalavan, Mr. Thyagarajan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah and K.M. Kader Mohideen for staging a demonstration in Chennai on April 5 last year.

Mr. Thirumavalavan and Mr. Thyagarajan were served copies of the charge-sheet. Following this, special judge Ramesh adjourned the matter to January 17 for issuing summons to others.

