Third front can’t be successful in TN: CPI national secretary

“When two jumbos are fighting, it would be difficult for a third front to create an atmosphere of confidence among voters,” K. Narayana said

CPI national secretary K. Narayana on Saturday said that a third front cannot emerge successful in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, when the clear contest is between the DMK and AIADMK.

“When two jumbos are fighting, it would be difficult for a third front to create an atmosphere of confidence among voters,” he said responding to a question on the idea of a third front floated by Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Mr. Narayana expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance which includes the left parties would win the elections in Tamil Nadu.

“It is very clear. You can sense it through the slew of announcements made by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Assembly just hours before election dates were announced,” he contended. “How can you announce a reservation for a particular caste, without a proper debate? The reservation announcement and the loan waiver announcements are highly irresponsible and opportunistic,” he charged.

Asked about the seat-sharing talks, Mr. Narayana said his party will adjust with whatever is on offer. He also alleged that the Centre toppled the Narayansamy government in Puducherry in an unethical manner and expressed confidence that the Congress alliance would come back to power again.