Thermal coal demand to increase to 1,500 million tonnes by 2040: Union Coal Minister

We have to be conscious of environment while mining, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi handing over an appointment order to the legal heir of an employee who lost his life due to COVID-19. Also seen are Rakesh Kumar, chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL and functional directors . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We have to be conscious of environment while mining, says Pralhad Joshi

The thermal coal requirement in India will go up to 1,500 million tonnes (MT) even as the country’s energy demand is set to double by 2040, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the renovated Registered Office of NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) in Chennai through virtual mode from Neyveli on Saturday.

Mr. Joshi stressed the importance of coal in India’s energy security today and said that the country had a balanced energy mix and this was helping it move steadily towards its energy-environmental goals. The expected electricity generation by 2040 would be approximately 3,000 billion units and the energy demand would double by 2040.

“To cater to this requirement, thermal coal demand would increase to 1,500 million tonnes. However, we will also have to be conscious about the environment and keep in mind our sustainable mining goals. Though we are doing our best to balance our dependence on coal and lignite with development of renewables, our transition to renewables will mostly be gradual,” he said.

The Minister also lauded NLCIL’s efforts towards mining lignite and generating power.

Earlier, Mr. Joshi handed over provisional appointment orders to the kin of NLCIL employees who had lost their lives due to COVID-19. According to a release, NLCIL in a sympathetic gesture had accorded approval to consider COVID-19 deaths of its employees, as industrial accidents for providing employment. Accordingly, 85 such cases were considered for employment out of which six appointment orders were issued by the Minister.

The Minister also visited the Mines, Neyveli New Thermal Power Station (NNTPS) Anandham Illam (elders’ home managed by NLCIL) and solar installations. He also surveyed the operations of the mine machineries and functioning of the 1,000 MW NNTPS.

Rakesh Kumar, chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL and functional directors were present on the occasion.