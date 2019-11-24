There will be a PMK govt. in future, says Anbumani

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said that though his party was currently part of an AIADMK-led alliance, the State will soon have a government led by the PMK.

Addressing youth wing cadre, Dr. Anbumani said, “Let anyone take [it] any way they want. The change will come – we have many examples. There is nothing that is impossible to achieve.”

He urged the cadre to find one youngster from each of the 67,000 booths in Tamil Nadu to take the PMK’s political project forward. He said he preferred to give tickets to young people in the upcoming local body polls.

Murasoli land issue

Speaking to reporters earlier, Dr. Anbumani took a dig at DMK leader M.K. Stalin and dared him to file a case against the PMK’s leadership over the party’s claim that the office of DMK mouthpiece Murasoli was situated on panchami land.

“We welcome the DMK to go to court. They may present the original property documents in court,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said members of the youth wing should take the party’s policies, such as free, quality education for all, renewed focus on agriculture, increase in the Minimum Support Price, long-term water management plans and quality healthcare and sanitation, to the people of Tamil Nadu.

The PMK leader also criticised the hike in medical college fees proposed by the Medical Council of India, and said States should retain the right to fix fees.