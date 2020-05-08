There cannot be a lockdown in providing medical care, says Preetha Reddy

1. COVID-19 is no ordinary time for healthcare institutions. How is Apollo Hospitals managing the epidemic in terms of providing services -- both testing and treatment - for COVID-19 patients? In your view, what are the challenges?

First and foremost, the coronavirus outbreak is a human tragedy, its impact on our lives, our work, and our economy is unprecedented. Thankfully India mounted an early response of containment and prevention and as mentioned by our Union Health Secretary, this decisive action saved almost a million lives. I would also take this opportunity to salute all the corona warriors, members of the essential services and all the large hearted Indians, who are working round the clock to ensure that mandates are adhered to, raising money, taking care of patients and making countless sacrifices.

Over the years, Apollo’s team has dealt with several complex infectious diseases and there is a strong ID team across our network of hospitals. Now, to augment the Government’s initiatives and to be at the frontline of combating COVID-19, we have initiated Apollo Project Kavach. Signifying an armoured shield, it is a comprehensive response plan and encompasses dissemination of information, assistance, healthcare delivery, screening, assessment, testing and readying the infrastructure for isolation, quarantine, and treatment.

Apollo has also been working closely with the States and the Central government. An interesting case is that of the Sanjeevani Telehealth Seva of Madhya Pradesh, which was enabled by our Apollo Telehealth Foundation. This service allowed the government to cater to almost 10 million people in Bhopal and Indore, two cities that were greatly affected by the pandemic. A toll-free call service helped patients with non-COVID-19 issues to seek timely medical help, at a time when non-emergency OPDs had been suspended.

With regard to concerns, a pronounced challenge has been that of assuaging the panic in the community. The anxiety has made people fearful of coming to a hospital for their medical treatment. However, there cannot be a lockdown in providing medical care. Across the Apollo network of hospitals, 620 isolation beds are dedicated for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The beds are located in wholly distant areas as in Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Vanagram, Chennai or in a special wing / block of the hospital. Alongside, to provide an absolutely safe environment to all our other patients, we have stringent infection control protocols and screening systems in place to safeguard them and also all our employees.

2. As of now, how many beds are available for COVID-19 in Chennai, and how many patients has Apollo Hospitals treated so far in Chennai?

Since the 28th of March 2020, Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Vanagram, Chennai has been dedicated to treat COVID-19 patients, exclusively. Till date, a total of 201 patients were admitted and treated.

The patients are being managed in floors that have been exclusively marked for managing COVID-19 cases. The floors have been transformed into an isolation facility, which includes private rooms and ICUs, all equipped to function as negative pressure rooms, a total of 50 beds are in readiness. The rooms are also equipped to provide ventilator support and dialysis through the dialysis port in the rooms. Amongst the patients, there was a 90-year old lady; she was admitted with her 60-year-old son. They were both discharged from the hospital, having made a full recovery. Many other patients, who were in the high risk category due to their age, they too have made full recovery and have been discharged. A few of these critical patients did require ventilator support.

3. How is Apollo Hospitals managing the costs for treatment of COVID-19 patients?

As a responsible healthcare organization, our commitment and mission is to provide an international standard of care and save lives. Since our inception over 150 million individuals from across India and over a hundred nations honoured us with their trust.

The virulence of SARS-Cov2 is higher as compared to similar viruses. Therefore, in treating COVID-19 patients, there are new elements that add to the cost of care. We are providing 4-6 PPEs (personal protective equipment) for every person in contact with the patient. In addition, a much higher level of observation is needed, especially for patients with co-morbidities, it is almost an ICU level of care, almost a tripling of effort. Further to address these medical needs, the staffing patterns have been modified to ensure safety and ample rest for the medical professionals. Alongside, an international standard of infection control with adequate materials and staffing is provided.

Patients arriving at the hospital are triaged and categorized into either of the 3 categories depending on the severity of their condition. Based on their clinical presentation and existing co-morbidities, they are categorized into Category A, B or C. Category A and Category B1 patients are considered to have a mild infection which requires only symptomatic treatment on an outpatient basis. These patients are advised on home quarantine with regular monitoring of their symptoms and asked to come back to the hospital if they suspect any worsening of their symptoms or development of new symptoms. These patients are usually managed at the Fever clinic depending on their time of arrival to the hospital. Category B2 patients are considered to have a moderate infection who require in- patient care. These patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards, isolated and are given supportive care. These patients are also given oxygen support if needed and provided with HDU care. Category C patients are considered to have a severe infection as they usually present with critical clinical parameters, often requiring lifesaving treatment on presenting to the ER. These patients are admitted to COVID-19 ICUs and are given 1:1 nursing care and other supportive treatment. These patients are also consulted by intensivists along with consultants from the Department of General Medicine, Respiratory Medicine and Infectious Diseases.

Life is priceless and Apollo is sparing no effort to take complete care of COVID-19 patients in the dedicated facilities. Unquestionably, it is a challenging medical crisis, but together, India will soon be victorious.