The Hindu Group’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4 is here

August 23, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST

The Hindu Group is proud to present the highly-anticipated return of Tamil Nadu’s favourite cook-off competition ‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4. This culinary extravaganza invites talented home chefs from all corners of Tamil Nadu to showcase their skills and compete for the prestigious title of Master Chef of Tamil Nadu.

The competition will be held in multiple cities across Tamil Nadu, providing aspiring chefs from various regions with a chance to shine. The scheduled cities include Trichy, Karur, Erode, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Salem, Villupuram, Puducherry , Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Chidambaram, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Dindigul, Sivagangai, Thoothukudi, Nagerkoil, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, and Chennai.

The grand finale will take place in Chennai on December 9, 2023, where the ultimate Master Chef of Tamil Nadu will be crowned. The panel of judges for this competition includes the renowned celebrity Dr. Chef Damu. Participants also have the opportunity to earn extra points by bringing wrapper containers of RKG Ghee, AASHIRVAAD Atta, Elite, Parry’s Sugar, and Bambino to the venue.

These additional points may give contestants an edge in the competition. The prizes for the winners are highly enticing, with the first-place winner receiving a prize of ₹1 lakh. The second and third-place winners will also be rewarded with cash prizes of ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively. Additionally, regional winners from each city will receive products from Butterfly, a brand.

The curtain is set to rise with the first event scheduled in Trichy on August 26, 2023. To register: bit.ly/OSOT2023TN