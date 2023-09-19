The Hindu Group wins at WAN-IFRA’s Best in Print Asia Awards 2023

The Hindu Group’s Chennai plant won silver at the Best in Print Asia Awards organised by WAN-IFRA’s at their Indian Printers Summit in Kochi recently.
The awards were presented in two categories - newspapers with a circulation of less than 100,000 copies and newspapers with a circulation of more than 100,000 copies. The Hindu Group won the award under the latter.
P. Mohanraj, general manager-printing, said, “We, at The Hindu Group, strive for excellence and this recognition is a proud moment for our production team, prepress and editorial team. We are honoured to serve our readers with the best quality and will remain committed to delivering excellence every day.”
