Daily Quiz | On Tamil Nadu MPs

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | A freedom fighter and later a member of the Constituent Assembly, this person was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1962 from Palani, then a parliamentary constituency. He is more famous for his role in ushering the Green Revolution as Union Agriculture minister. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : C. Subramaniam SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Another freedom fighter, this well known and still popular leader from Tamil Nadu, first made his entry into Parliament from Srivilliputur in 1952. Apart from other things, he is well known for his eponymous “Plan” that involved the resignation of senior Congress leaders from ministerial posts to take up organisational work. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : K. Kamaraj SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Considered as one of India’s most accomplished actors, this thespian was twice elected to the Lok Sabha on the Congress ticket from South Chennai in the 1980s and remains the last representative from the Congress from this seat. Name her. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Vyjayanthimala Bali SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | He is the author of the novel Kavalkottam that was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for Tamil in 2011. He is also credited with the writings for three films. Name this incumbent Member of Parliament and the party he belongs to. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Su Venkatesan, CPI(M) SHOW ANSWER