GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Daily Quiz | On Tamil Nadu MPs
Premium

On 19 April, the entire State of Tamil Nadu will vote in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. Here’s a quiz on some well known parliamentarians from the State

April 18, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On Tamil Nadu MPs
Image for representational purposes only.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | A freedom fighter and later a member of the Constituent Assembly, this person was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1962 from Palani, then a parliamentary constituency. He is more famous for his role in ushering the Green Revolution as Union Agriculture minister. Name him. 
Answer : C. Subramaniam
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.