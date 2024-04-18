Daily Quiz | On Tamil Nadu MPs
1 / 5 |
A freedom fighter and later a member of the Constituent Assembly, this person was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1962 from Palani, then a parliamentary constituency. He is more famous for his role in ushering the Green Revolution as Union Agriculture minister. Name him.
2 / 5 |
Another freedom fighter, this well known and still popular leader from Tamil Nadu, first made his entry into Parliament from Srivilliputur in 1952. Apart from other things, he is well known for his eponymous “Plan” that involved the resignation of senior Congress leaders from ministerial posts to take up organisational work. Name him.
3 / 5 |
Considered as one of India’s most accomplished actors, this thespian was twice elected to the Lok Sabha on the Congress ticket from South Chennai in the 1980s and remains the last representative from the Congress from this seat. Name her.
4 / 5 |
He is the author of the novel Kavalkottam that was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for Tamil in 2011. He is also credited with the writings for three films. Name this incumbent Member of Parliament and the party he belongs to.
5 / 5 |
One of the few parliamentarians elected on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket in Tamil Nadu – from Tiruchirappalli in 1998 and 1999, he also held portfolios as Union Minister in the BJP led governments during that period. Name him.