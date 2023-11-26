The Hindu and Guidance to hold ‘Tamil Nadu Unlimited’ on December 12 in Chennai

November 26, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Chennai

Ahead of the upcoming Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024, The Hindu, in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency instrumental in bringing investments into Tamil Nadu, will be organising a full day summit, ‘Tamil Nadu Unlimited’, on December 12 in Chennai. The State government’s GIM is slated for January 7 and 8, 2024.

The summit will bring together some of the best domain experts from across sectors.

Civil servants, industrialists and Consul Generals will attend the summit, which has seven panel discussions — ‘Expanding Education Landscape of Tamil Nadu’; ‘Women Workforce: Why Tamil Nadu is ahead of the curve’; ‘Tamil Nadu’s region wise growth: A trend-setter’; ‘Tourism Industry: The growth engine of Tamil Nadu’; ‘Destination Tamil Nadu: IT Infra Hub’; ‘Fintech Sector in Tamil Nadu: Expanding the Fintech ecosystem for inclusive well-rounded growth’; and ‘Destination Tamil Nadu: A perspective from the Consul-Generals’. The Hindu’s journalists will moderate these discussions.

The event, with Guidance Tamil Nadu as the co-presenting partner, is powered by Veranda Learning. VFS Global, Nippo, and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai are the associate sponsors. Sify Technologies has come in as the digital transformation partner, Nippon Paint is the colour partner, and the Avtar Group is the diversity partner. Tamil Nadu Tourism has come in as the tourism partner. Entry to the event is by invitation.

GIM 2024

Meanwhile, the State government is gearing up for the GIM. “Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 will be a star-studded summit showcasing the State as an industrial powerhouse which is building on its strong manufacturing base to become a knowledge economy,” State Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa said.

“We have a fantastic line-up of industrialists, entrepreneurs, academics, and policymakers lined up for two days of thought-provoking talks and panels. We hope to enable invaluable networking and exchange of ideas. We will be signing key MoUs for landmark investments, bringing in high-quality jobs into the State. We are thrilled about the event. This GIM will be far superior in quantum and quality of investments unlike anything before it,” the Minister added.

Vishnu Venugopal, Managing Director and CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, said the GIM will aim to showcase to the world the best of ecosystems to attract further investments into the State. Thought leadership sessions have been curated to bring in some of the best minds, he said.

M.P. Vijay Kumar, executive director and group CFO, Sify Technologies, said that for one of the more advanced States in India, the GIM is a very good intersection for aspirations and investments. “As our birth State, we are deeply invested here,” he added.

“I see immense potential for our company to engage with global investors and explore avenues for expanding our footprint. This could lead to the introduction of innovative educational technologies and methodologies, thereby enriching the overall education ecosystem in Tamil Nadu,” Suresh Kalpathi, executive director and chairman, Veranda Learning, said.