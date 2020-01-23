Thanjavur Brahadeeswarar Temple consecration: efforts on to improve basic amenities

There has been a positive response to the Thanjavur Corporation’s proposal to install more garbage bins in the town and efforts are on to improve basic amenities to devotees expected to participate in the consecration of Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple on February 5.

The civic body, which has formed many committees involving social activists and senior citizen groups in its bid to provide adequate sanitation, health and other basic amenities to devotees coming for the consecration, has planned to install 100 garbage bins by roping in private entities.

A view of the Big Temple in Thanjavur.

Canara Bank has sponsored the cost of installation of one-fourth of total garbage bins proposed to be installed. It procured 25 garbage bins, with a capacity to hold one tonne each, at a cost of ₹ 9 lakhs and handed them over to the civic body recently.

The corporation has mobilised over 50 plastic water tanks for installing them at important locations to provide protected drinking water to visitors. Teams consisting of officials and social activists have been formed to create awareness of the need to maintain cleanliness in the town. As part of the initiative, pamphlets were distributed to devotees and to those found near the temple requesting them not to litter public places with garbage.

It has been proposed to set up temporary health posts at various spots in the town to monitor and provide immediate medical assistance to those in need. The civic body has mooted a proposal to draw manpower and machinery from sanitation wings of other local bodies in the district for the duration of the consecration ceremony for garbage removal round the clock.

Meanwhile, Collector M.Govinda Rao, after inspecting the Big Temple complex to see progress of preparatory work, visited sites identified for parking of vehicles, on Wednesday. He took stock of clearing of bush on the premises of the Regional Office, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation near the flyover.