TET Paper II results released

The Teachers Recruitment Board has released the results of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Paper II on Wednesday.

A total of 3,79,733 lakh candidates took the examination conducted on June 9, 2019.

Candidates aspiring to get recruited in government schools to teach Class 6 to Class 8 and a section of those already working but had not cleared TET yet had taken the examination.

While the roll numbers along with marks of all the candidates who took the exam was released on Wednesday, a statement by TRB said that the individual score cards for the candidates will be released on August 26. 2019. The exams that had multiple choice questions were for 150 marks. The answer sheets of those who had marked their serial numbers and other important details erroneously in the OMR sheets were rejected, TRB said.

The results of TET Paper I was released on Tuesday. Around 1.62 lakh candidates sat for Paper I, which was for teaching Class I to Class 5. Candidates can access their results on www.trb.tn.nic.in