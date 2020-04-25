Testing centre strength goes up from 34 facilities to 41

Tamil Nadu now has a total of 41 certified COVID-19 testing facilities. In a few days, the State’s testing capacity for COVID-19 will be increased to 10,000 samples a day, said Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

“The number of testing facilities has increased from 34 to 41 in the State. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of testing facilities in the government sector in the country,” he told reporters on Saturday.

Seven new laboratories have been added in the government sector — National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, Chennai; Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Chidambaram; government medical colleges in Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu and Pudukottai and Dr. ALM PG Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, Chennai. With this, there are 30 testing facilities in the government and 11 in the private sector.

On Saturday, 7,707 samples were tested, he said, adding: “From testing 200 to 400 samples a day, we have increased the capacity to 7,700 samples now. The State’s testing percentage is double than the average testing percentage of the country.” He said, “The Chief Minister has advised us to increase our capacity to 10,000 samples a day this week.”

Noting that the Centre has put on hold testing using rapid test kits, he said that the State has always maintained that RT-PCR was the confirmatory test that provides results within 24 hours.

Till date, 80,110 samples have been tested in the State, while 72,965 individuals, including 7,131 today, have been tested.

Funds allotted

The government has allotted ₹3.5 crore for manufacturing of kabasura kudineer, an herbal concoction that consists of 14 ingredients.

A team has been formed to ensure that fake products are not sold, and TAMPCOL (Tamil Nadu Medical Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited) is manufacturing it.