Tension over VCK leader’s visit to a village in Erode district

VCK cadre allegedly pelted stones on a vehicle in which BJP cadre were being taken

Tension prevailed for a while at Kandasamiyanur village, near Kavindapadi in Erode, when Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre allegedly pelted stones on a police vehicle in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre were taken for raising slogans against the visit of VCK founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan for his interpretation of how Manusmriti viewed women on Monday.

Mr. Thirumavalavan was scheduled to attend the wedding of a doctor’s son at the hospital premises in the village where over 100 VCK cadre had gathered. As the news spread of his visit, BJP cadre also gathered at the spot and raised slogans against Mr Thirumavalavan for his recent controversial remarks on Manusmriti and women. At 10.45 a.m., the leader arrived and entered the marriage hall. BJP cadre raised slogans and efforts by the policemen to pacify them also failed.

Tension erupted as both cadre of BJP and VCK were involved in a wordy duel and the police, realising that situation is turning worse, removed 15 BJP cadre in a police vehicle. VCK cadre allegedly pelted stone on the vehicle in which the vehicle glass was broken. BJP cadre were taken to the Kavindapadi police station. At 11.30 a.m., Mr. Thirumavalavan attended the wedding and left for Salem.

Later, condemning the arrest of BJP cadre, party members staged road roko at Kavindapadi Four Road Junction and 14 cadre were removed in a police vehicle and lodged at a marriage hall. Police pickets were posted outside the police station to prevent untoward incidents.