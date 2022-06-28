Ten new cases of COVID-19 in Vellore
Ranipet reports 15 fresh infections
Ten fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,415 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,196 persons having been discharged, there were 56 active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.
Ranipet also reported 15 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,099. Three fresh cases have been reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district stands at 35,757.
In Tiruvannamalai, 14 fresh cases have been reported taking the total tally to 66,893. Out of these, 66,153 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 55.
