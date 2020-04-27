Temporary walls on roads connecting AP demolished

Temporary walls constructed on two roads connecting Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were pulled down by the Vellore district administration on Monday. The walls were constructed by the Vellore district authorities on Sunday to prevent movement of vehicles between the two States in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Monday, however, taking note of the constraints in movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities, the Tahsildars from Katpadi in Tamil Nadu and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh supervised the demolition of a seven feet tall wall constructed at Ponnai. Likewise, officials ensured the demolition of the wall in Synakunta check post.

“This was only a temporary arrangement and the walls were constructed using hollow-blocks,” a Revenue official said.

The district authorities initially wanted the vehicles that would pass via Sayanakunta and Ponnai check posts, to enter Vellore by taking Baradharami check post and Christianpet check post. However, since milk and vegetable supply from Chittoor and beyond were disrupted officials chose to demolish the walls.

Officials said six check posts connecting Andhra Pradesh with Vellore district were under surveillance with health, police and revenue officials monitoring the movements of vehicles round the clock. Only vehicles transporting essential commodities, vegetables, fruits and medicines are allowed from Chittoor, Palamner, Bagala, V. Kota.

These vehicles pass through check posts at Serkadu, Ponnai, Christianpet, Baradharami, Sayanakunta and Padhalapalli.