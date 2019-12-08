Tamil Nadu

Telugu to be taught at institute

The International Institute of Tamil Studies (IITS) will teach Telugu instead of Hindi.

This decision was taken in the wake of strong opposition to teaching of Hindi at the institute. Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K. Pandiarajan said ₹3 lakh originally allocated for teaching Hindi would be used for teaching Telugu. “But French teaching will continue,” he added.

