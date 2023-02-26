Telangana says it does not require power from upcoming KKNPP Units

February 26, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

After Kerala, Telangana has decided that it will not require any allocation of power from the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) Units III and IV (1,000 MW each).

Last year, the Tamil Nadu government had written to the Union Ministry of Power seeking 100% allocation from Units III and IV to meet the increasing power demand in the State. It pointed out that the demand was high among the southern States because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At present, the peak demand in Tamil Nadu is around 17,000 MW. It is expected to cross 21,000 MW during 2025-26, Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni had pointed out in the letter.

The Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) had sought comments from the southern States on Tamil Nadu’s request. In a recent communication to the SRPC, Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO) said that after a careful examination, Telangana State Power Co-ordination Committee decided that its distribution companies would not require power from the KKNPP Units III and IV.

It cited factors such as the ‘must run’ status of plant, capacity additions in next three years and difficulty in the maintenance of local generation balance with high renewable energy penetration.

Units III and IV are expected to be commissioned by May 2025 and December 2025 respectively.

Kerala had said it did not require power from Units III and IV. Puducherry had said it would require 50 MW. About 1,150 MW of the total capacity of 2,000 MW had been allocated to Tamil Nadu from the KKNPP Units I and II.