Teenager dies in freak accident at factory near Vaniyambadi

His hands were caught and crushed in a grinding machine at the manufacturing unit

September 01, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel inspecting the factory near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur where the accident happened.

Police personnel inspecting the factory near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur where the accident happened. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A teenager died after his hands got caught in a grinding machine that he was operating at an incense manufacturing unit near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur on Friday.

The police said S. Mohan, 17, a resident of Mettupalayam, near Vaniyambadi, and a school dropout, was employed at the manufacturing unit run by S. Kamaraj, a local trader, only a week ago. Around 11.30 a.m. on Friday, Mr. Kamaraj asked Mohan to grind a few kilograms of incense powder. When Mohan was operating the grinding machine, his hands got caught in the machine, and before workers could rescue him, his hands were crushed.

The workers informed Mr. Kamaraj. Mohan was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi but the doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been filed by the Vaniyambadi taluk police and an investigation is on.

