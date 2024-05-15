GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teen electrocuted by illegal electric fence in Cuddalore district

Police said two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident

Published - May 15, 2024 11:55 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A teenager died, allegedly of electrocution, after he came into contact with an electric fence that was erected to prevent wild boars from straying into an agricultural field, in Eripalayam near Panruti in Cuddalore district on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

The deceased was identified as P. Kalayarasan, 18 of Nelladikuppam near Panruti

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Arumugam, 43 and Kuppan, 40 of Eripalayam had installed the illegal electric fence around their sugarcane field to keep wild boars away. Kalayarasan was electrocuted after he came into contact with the electric fence.

When Arumugam and Kuppan found him dead in their field in the evening, the duo disposed of the body in a casuarina grove 500 metres away from the spot in Elenthampattu village.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Village Administrative Officer, the Pudhupettai police arrested the duo and remanded them to custody.

