Technical teacher institute trains faculty to adapt to NEP 2020

July 30, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research in the city has so far trained over 10,000 faculty in India and abroad on the National Education Policy 2020.

The training was done through Swayam, NITTT and contact mode programmes, said Usha Natesan, director of the institute. Towards enabling learning engineering in Tamil, one of the policies of the NEP 2020, NITTTR is engaged in preparing a Hindi-English-Tamil dictionary for technical subjects, she said.

The institute faculty are involved in Parakh to introduce holistic assessment of students, in alignment with NEP. A statement from the director said a series of lectures had been conducted in the past three years for national and international faculty, listing the potential advantages of NEP such as flexibility and credit choice; promoting and learning in mother tongue; skill development; emphasis on critical and problem-solving skills; technology innovation and integration to teaching learning; teacher development and nurturing through mentoring.

The institute has been collaborating with educational institutions to offer support and guidance so that they can adapt their systems to align with the objectives of NEP 2020, Ms. Usha said.