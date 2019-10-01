Teachers should keep pace with latest developments: HRD Minister

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday appealed to the teaching fraternity to keep themselves updated on the latest developments in their respective areas of interest.

Addressing the staff, students and research scholars at National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) here, he said that teachers should be able to impart knowledge to their students on the latest research developments happening throughout the world instead of sticking only to the outdated text books.

He said the Central government was planning to train 42 lakh teachers through online courses offered under the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT). Highlighting the ‘Fit India’, he said that all the teaching faculty must be fit so that they can ask their students to be fit.

Training modules

Speaking to The Hindu, Sudhindra Nath Panda, director, NITTTR, highlighted the role played by the institution in designing training modules for the mandatory training programme to be introduced for all the engineering faculty by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

As per this programme, all new faculty joining engineering colleges must undergo a semester-long training programme during their probation period. For those already employed, the training will be a prerequisite for promotions.

“Of the eight modules included in the training programme, the online courses for three have been prepared by NITTTR, Chennai, We are just waiting for it to be uploaded to the SWAYAM portal for online learning,” he said. V.S.S. Kumar, chairman, Board of Governors, also spoke at the function.