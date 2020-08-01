Tasmac shops to remain shut on Sundays

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has instructed all its senior regional managers and district managers not to open liquor shops on Sundays this month.

According to a communication sent by R. Kirlosh Kumar, managing director, Tasmac, “A complete lockdown will be enforced without any relaxation throughout the State on all Sundays of August. District managers are instructed to close all Tasmac retail vending shops in their respective districts on August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.”

Currently, of the 5,338 shops across Tamil Nadu, only 4,265 are operational. Shops in Chennai and certain zones in its neighbouring districts remain shut due to lockdown restrictions.