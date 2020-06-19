Tamil Nadu

TASMAC shifts beer consignments from city outlets

Ahead of the complete lockdown, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has shifted beer consignments from its outlets in Chennai to the depot.

The value of the stock transferred has been pegged at ₹12 crore. Sources said that this stock would be transferred to other districts where shops were functioning. On Thursday, shops that were operating on the outskirts of Chennai witnessed huge sales with people queueing up before the lockdown. The exact sale value could not be ascertained.

Tasmac, on an average, sells liquor worth ₹85 crore and ₹90 crore per day across the State through its 5,300 liquor outlets spread across Tamil Nadu.

