TANUVAS holds meet on skin care for animals

Around 30%-40% of the cases treated by veterinarians pertain to skin diseases.

On Wednesday, a first-of-its-kind three-day international conference on dermatological care for animals was inaugurated at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine of Madras Veterinary College organised the conference with the aim to improve the level and quality of clinical care in veterinary dermatology through shared understanding, knowledge and efforts.

Around 650 participants, including veterinarians, scientists, veterinary practitioners and students are attending the conference that has been organised in collaboration with the Association of Veterinary Dermatology, India.

Titled “Advancing veterinary dermatology practice, education and research in developing countries”, the conference was inaugurated by Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry, who also released the conference proceedings.

Umesh Chandra Sharma, president of the Veterinary Council of India, highlighted the importance of veterinary science in ensuring food security.

University Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar spoke about the advanced veterinary clinical services provided at all constituent veterinary colleges of the university. The MVC had been providing specialised dermatology services for over five decades and was among the earliest institutions to do so, he said.

B. Nagarajan, president of Association of Veterinary Dermatology, presided.