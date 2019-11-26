Tangedco job aspirants face rigorous endurance tests

The Physical Endurance Test (PET) for recruitment of gangmen for the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board-Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) began at Gandhi Nagar, Katpadi, on Monday.

The corporation has received 3,600 applications from aspirants in Vellore district. The direct appointment for trainee gangmen was notified earlier this year and candidates were asked to file their applications online.

The physical tests and certificate verification will be conducted till December 16 as per the schedule released earlier. The applicants were informed through e-mail/message about the test centres, date and time of the tests.

As a procedure for selection, applications were restricted to 200 per day. On Monday, of the 200 applicants, 152 applicants turned up at the venue to take the endurance tests. The tests will be conducted as per the schedule announced earlier between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., except on November 28.

They were given on-the-job tests of eight minutes, two minutes and one minute to demonstrate their fitness. The officials judged aspirants on their performance and how efficient they were in executing the orders issued by the higher officials.

The applicants’ skills in climbing the lamp posts with belt rope and fixing the light fittings, conductors, insulators and other transformer equipments were put to the test.

Document submission

Candidates have been asked to submit a photo identity card, transfer certificate and school marksheet, conduct certificate from the previous employer, caste certificate, certificate for differently-abled persons (as applicable). If the applicants were enrolled with the employment centre of the district, a certificate to that effect is also to be produced during the time of certificate verification, a senior Tangedco official said.

Tangedco Chief Engineer (Vellore region) Nandagopal, Superintending Engineer, Sunil Rajappan, and Executive Engineer, V. Natarajan were present to oversee the recruitment process.