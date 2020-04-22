Tangedco gives relief to commercial establishments by allowing self-assessment of meter reading

In a major relief for low tension current transformers (LTCT) of industrial and commercial consumers, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has allowed ‘self-assessment’ of electricity readings during the COVID-19 crisis.

Tangedco, in a circular issued by the Accounts Branch (a copy of which is available) on Tuesday, has instructed that self-assessment of electricity meters would be allowed in place of the payment of the previous month’s billing, as was earlier the case. All officials of Tangedco have been directed to accept the self-assessment by LTCT industrial and commercial consumers. However this facility is not available for low tension domestic consumers.

Tangedco had earlier directed domestic consumers and LTCT industrial and commercial consumers to pay the previous month’s bill amount as the current month’s, due to the assessment not being carried out during the lockdown.

The circular states that the move comes in the wake of industrial and commercial consumers making a representation to Tangedco that as a majority of the commercial establishments are going to be shutdown from March 24 to May 3, the direction to pay the previous month’s bill for April would be very high compared to the actual usage.

Tangedco has instructed the LTCT industrial and commercial users to self-assess their electricity reading by taking a photo image of the meters and send it through Whatsapp, SMS or e-mail to their respective Assistant Engineers/Junior Engineers of the Section Office. Based on the self-assessed reading furnished by the consumers, Tangedco officials would raise a bill and communicate the same to the consumers. The consumers should in turn pay the electricity bills through various online payment facilities including internet banking, mobile banking, and payment gateways.

This self-assessment facility is open only till May 3, the circular has stated.

The mobile number of the AEs/JEs are available at the website www.tangedco.gov.in.