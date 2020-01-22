Tangedco gets nod to procure 300-1000 MW of power to meet TN’s summer demand

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has given its nod for the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) to procure 300 MW-1000 MW of round-the-clock power for the summer, from February 15 to May 21 this year.

The minimum demand during the summer months last year, was around 14,500 MW. That minimum demand is likely to increase during the summer months this year. The peak demand reached last year was in the range of 15,150 MW to 16,150 MW, Tangedco said in its petition. It also said the total availability of power from various source is 13,135 MW for the period from February 2020 to May 2020.

“As public exams for schools / colleges are scheduled during the summer period, availability of power is to be ensured for the benefit of public. It is estimated that deficit will be in the range of 300 MW to 1000 MW during February 2020 to May 2020. Hence, additional power is to be procured to meet minimum demand during summer months,” Tangedco said.

The morning peak and evening peak demand will be met through hydro sources to an extent of 900 MW. Wind generation during the above period is likely to be available around 500 MW. Based on day ahead forecast of demand and wind generation, additional peak requirement will be managed through power procurement from exchanges, it added.

Last year, an all-time high demand 16,151 MW was met on April 12 and an all-time high consumption of 369.940 MU was met on April 3.

The TNERC also gave its nod for deviations from the Ministry of Power guidelines for processing short-term tenders for the power procurement. The deviations include a monthly billing cycle instead of weekly or at the end of the contract period, deletion of payment security clauses namely the opening of a Letter of Credit and deletion of Contract Performance Guarantee, among others.