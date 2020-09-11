TANGEDCO employee gets one more chance to clear Tamil test

Coming to the aid of a TANGEDCO employee, discharged from duty for failing to clear the mandatory Tamil examination, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Corporation to give him one more opportunity to clear the test.
The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Jaikumar of Periyakulam in Theni district, who joined service as Junior Assistant (Accounts) in 2018. Since he did not study Tamil in school, he was asked to clear TNPSC’s Tamil test within two years.
The petitioner, who took up the examination only in January 2020, failed to clear it. Hence, he was issued a show-cause notice and subsequently discharged. Therefore, he sought reinstatement.
Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that in Tamil Nadu, Tamil was the official language and all government communication was in Tamil. Admittedly, TANGEDCO also adopted Tamil as the language of administration and communication.
Every employee of the Corporation must know Tamil, without which it might be difficult for them to cope with administrative exigencies. Though the petitioner had shown lethargy and disinterest in qualifying in Tamil, if his service was terminated abruptly, it would have an impact on his career, the judge said.
In order to balance the convenience of both sides without compromising on the essential condition, the court said, the petitioner should be given one more chance to clear the Tamil examination.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath