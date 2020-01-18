Taming bulls to help their sisters tie the knot

Two years ago, S. Kannan, a daily-wage worker and a bull tamer from Palanganatham, realised that he did not have the wherewithal for his 23-year-old sister’s wedding. Coming to his aid were 10 of his friends, who pooled the articles they had won as prizes at Jallikattu events.

“I managed to marry off my sister by gifting her the refrigerator, stainless steel utensils, electric wet grinder and steel almirah that had been provided by my friends,” Mr. Kannan says.

For the bull tamers who participate in Jallikattu events across the State, the prizes they win are not only a symbol of achievement and pride, but also help them in sponsoring their sisters’ weddings and act as a cushion during times of financial distress.

In the earliest form of the sport, the victor would win the hand of the bull owner if that person is a woman, or the bull owner’s daughter. But over the years, the prize for the successful tamer has morphed into household goods like utensils, almirahs, refrigerators, LED television sets, chairs, brass and silver kuthuvilakkus (lamps) and mattresses. Top tamers are even awarded cars and two-wheelers.

R. Siddiq, a bull tamer from Usilampatti who works as a driver, says each player has a huge collection of articles that he has won over a period of time. “A professional bull tamer participates in at least 50 Jallikattu events a year, in places like Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Tiruppur,” he says.

Most bull tamers are daily-wage workers who risk life and limb by taking part in Jallikattu, says P. Sakthi, a tamer from Pothumbu. “The prizes I have won are a testament to my talent and valour. But when my family faces a financial crisis, I sell the gold or silver coins to meet their needs,” he says.

Mr. Sakthi, who has taken part in Jallikattu events in Avaniapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur this year, and has tamed eight bulls and won several prizes, says: “My younger sister, aged 21, will get married within a year. All the articles that I have won will be used to fund her wedding.”