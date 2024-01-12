Tamils living in 58 countries take part in World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations

January 12, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamils from about 58 countries participated in the two-day World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations, inaugurated by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin here on Thursday.

Ministers, people’s representatives, industrialists and writers, among others, took part in the event.

During the inauguration ceremony, held at Chennai Trade Centre, Mr. Udhayanidhi underlined the strong link that Tamils living abroad have with the State and the functions of the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.

It took about eight months to one year to bring (to the State) the mortal remains of Tamils who die in accidents abroad, but due to the efforts of the Commissionerate, the remains were now being brought to the State between eight and 10 days, he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi thanked Tamils living in other countries for their warm reception during Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visits and the encouragement they extended to the State’s sportspersons when they took part in international sports events.