GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamils living in 58 countries take part in World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations

January 12, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the inauguration of the World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations at Chennai Trade Centre on Thursday.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the inauguration of the World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations at Chennai Trade Centre on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamils from about 58 countries participated in the two-day World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations, inaugurated by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin here on Thursday.

Ministers, people’s representatives, industrialists and writers, among others, took part in the event.

During the inauguration ceremony, held at Chennai Trade Centre, Mr. Udhayanidhi underlined the strong link that Tamils living abroad have with the State and the functions of the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.

It took about eight months to one year to bring (to the State) the mortal remains of Tamils who die in accidents abroad, but due to the efforts of the Commissionerate, the remains were now being brought to the State between eight and 10 days, he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi thanked Tamils living in other countries for their warm reception during Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visits and the encouragement they extended to the State’s sportspersons when they took part in international sports events.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.