Tamil Nadu’s solar power generation hits a new record

August 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s solar power generation hit a new record reaching 4,882 MW on August 16.

This surpassed the previous record of 4,866 MW set on February 26, 2023, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) said in a tweet.

The State also recorded solar consumption of 36.10 million units on August 16, which is the highest so far this year, it added.

On August 16, the State’s peak power demand was 16, 744 MW and daily consumption was 355.050 million units.

According to data from Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Tamil Nadu’s cumulative solar generation was 520.70 million units so far in August.

Tamil Nadu has an installed solar capacity of 6,750.62 MW (including rooftop solar).

Tamil Nadu has the highest energy consumption among the southern States. The State saw an all-time high peak demand of 19,387 MW on April 20. On the same day, an all-time high daily consumption of 423.785 million units was recorded.