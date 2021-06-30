Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s new DGP, C. Sylendra Babu, takes charge

Outgoing DGP J. K. Tripathy welcomes his successor C. Sylendra Babu in Chennai on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: Srinivasan KV

C. Sylendra Babu, who took over as the Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, instructed the police to respect human rights and deal with people in a cordial manner.

After taking charge from J.K Tripathy who retired from service, Dr. Babu said his focus would be on crime prevention and maintenance of law & order.

He thanked Chief Minister M.K Stalin for giving him the opportunity to head the Tamil Nadu police. He said time-bound action would be taken on petitions received from the public.


