Tamil Nadu’s data centric governance project needs to ensure data, privacy protection: experts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government’s data centric governance approach to ensure that its funds are properly utilised and the benefits reach the last mile is well intended, but issues like data privacy as well protecting it from cyber-attacks needs to be addressed, according to experts.

Recently State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had said The Economic Advisory Council to the Chief Minister has strongly supported the data centric governance initiative.

As a part of the effort, analysis of beneficiary linked data bases of large government programmes such as the public distribution system and old age pension scheme has revealed instances of old age pensions being credited to deceased persons. Monthly allocation of rice was also being done in their names while irregularities have been found in crop and jewel loan disbursed by co-operative banks, he had said.

“The objective of the state’s project is a noble one, but there are huge challenges as it moves forward. The reason being, India does not have any dedicated law on Data Protection as of now. The Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 is still pending before the joint parliamentary committee,” Pavan Duggal, a cyber law expert and Supreme Court advocate said.

The chances of data being misused and issue of having effective remedy for the affected person is a very crucial issue we have to look at, he added.

“We don’t have a cyber security legal framework as yet. Our National Cybersecurity policy is still not implemented. So this data becomes vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Those challenges should be looked at and addressed for the state government’s initiative to be successful,” Mr. Duggal said.

“When the intention of the government is to benefit its citizens, the key thing is whatever it does should be in accordance with the privacy protection requirements. That is the challenge which it has to fulfil,” Na. Vijayashankar, chairman, Foundation of Data Protection Professionals in India said.

The state should have a policy in place which protects the privacy of individuals and it should be implemented with necessary controls on a day today basis, he added.

“Basically privacy requires consent. So the whole project has to take into account how to get the consent of the citizens for whatever the government is wanting to do. In certain cases, consent may be exempted in which case the policy should clearly mention about it why they consider consent is exempted,” Mr. Vijayashankar said.

He also pointed out that government bodies also would come under the Data Protection Bill once it is enacted into legislation.

“Just like the Reserve Bank of India fines banks for lapses in KYC norms, government bodies will also be fined. This will enable the government to take corrective action,” he said.

When contacted, the Finance Minister said the government is aware of the need for data security and taking measures ever since it started the initiative.

He pointed out that the government now has two data centres and is mindful of storing data in its own servers.

"I have asked the IT secretary to collate the list of all vendors, the apps and ensure that the data remains safe and stored in our servers and breaches don’t happen," Mr. Thiaga Rajan said.

The instruction was given by the minister well before the claims that Tamil Nadu’s public distribution system data involving 5.2 million users have been breached and uploaded on a popular hackers’ forum on June 28. Food and Consumer Affairs Department officials had said the Chennai-based company that manages their website had denied the hacking.