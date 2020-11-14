Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu’s daily case count drops under 2,000

14 persons succumb to infection; 2,572 persons discharged after treatment; Chennai reports 512 cases.

As many as 1,939 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the State’s tally to 7,54,460.

At the same time, 2,572 persons were discharged from various health facilities after treatment.

The number of those discharged after treatment stood at 7,25,258. The State also recorded 14 deaths, taking its toll to 11,454.

Chennai reported 512 cases, while as many as 687 persons were discharged after treatment. It also witnessed five deaths owing to the infection.

So far, 2,07,686 persons have tested positive for the infection, 1,98,459 have been discharged and 3,758 persons have succumbed to the infection in the city.

As of Friday, 5,469 persons are under treatment in Chennai, the Directorate of Public Health’s daily bulletin stated.

Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Salem, all other districts recorded cases in double digits. Tenkasi, Perambalur and Ariyalur saw just three, four and six new infections respectively.

So far, 94,946 persons aged over 60 and 26,682 children aged below 12 have tested positive for COVID-19.

While two of the deceased had no co-morbidities, 12 persons had one or more underlying health conditions.

Seven deaths took place in private hospitals and seven in government facilities.

Deaths in State

A 52-year-old woman from Cuddalore, who tested positive for the infection on November 10, and had complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for five days, myalgia and giddiness, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. She died due to acute respiratory disorder syndrome/COVID-19-induced pneumonia. A 56-year-old woman from Chennai, who tested positive on October 27, was admitted the same day to a private hospital in the city, with complaints of fever and cough.

She died on Friday night due to ARDS/COVID-19 pneumonia, the hospital authorities said.

Among the deceased who had co-morbidites were two nonagenarians. They were admitted to hospitals in Chennai.

Of the 16,58,887 passengers who entered the State till Friday, 6,711 persons have tested positive.